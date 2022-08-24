Who is Jaiveer Shergill? Know about Congress leader who resigned as party's National Spokesperson

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill |

In a setback for Congress, Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday announced that he has resigned as party's National Spokesperson.

This is the third resignation in a month after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir while Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Shergill said decision-making in the party is no longer for interests of public, but is influenced by self-serving individuals indulging in sycophancy.

"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring on-ground reality," Shergill's letter read.

Here's all you need to know about Jaiveer Shergill:

Jaiveer was born on 28 June 1983 in Punjab's Jalandhar to Rajeshwar Singh Shergill, a lawyer who specializes in cases relating to money laundering, and his wife Karamjeet Shergill. He studied at St. Jospeph's Boys School, Jalandhar, and APJ School, Jalandhar. He then enrolled in the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (Kolkata), graduating in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in law. During his stint at the law school, Jaiveer participated in various extra-curricular activities, and was elected President of the Student Union.

After practicing law for a few years in Delhi, Jaiveer went to the UC Berkeley School of Law, University of California, United States, and took a master's degree in Law.

Jaiveer Shergill's political career:

Prior to his resignation, Shergill serving as the National Media Panelist for the Indian National Congress Party, Spokesperson of the Punjab Pradesh Congress and Co-Chairman of the Legal Cell, Congress (Punjab).

As a unique initiative, Jaiveer launched a 24x7 legal toll-free helpline number to provide legal assistance to congress workers who are facing cases.[7] Jaiveer has been instrumental in voicing various economic and social issues in the media including but not limited to foreign direct investment,[8] depleted conditions of schools in Punjab,[9] alarming drug use, women safety, etc.

He is the youngest National Media Panelist of the Indian National Congress. He is also one of the youngest spokespersons of the Congress Party for Punjab (Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee) and also the youngest person to be appointed as the Co-Chairman of the Congress Legal Cell for Punjab. He has also served as the Young India Representative for the International Bar Association (the most prestigious Lawyers Organization of the world) for a period of two years (2008–09).

