Who is Isudan Gadhavi? TV anchor becomes AAP's CM face for 2022 Gujarat Elections

Isudan Gadhavi, after being declared as the Chief Minister face for Gujarat elections. | Screengrab

Ahmedabad: Popular Gujarati journalist Isudan Gadhvi has been named as the chief minister face for the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

Who is Isudan Gadhavi?

Isudan was born on 10 Jan 1982 in Pipaliya village near Jamkhambhaliya town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. His father is Kherajbhai Gadhvi, a farmer by profession.

Isudan Gadhvi, after completing his graduation with Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication from Gujarat Vidyapeeth in 2005 worked as media person for media platforms.

He was associated with Doordarshan's program 'Yojana'. Later he joined ETV Gujarati where he unearthed the of Rs.150 crore scam of illegal trees cutting in Dang and Kaprada taluka of Gujarat. The sensational report forced the Gujarat government to spring into action. He shot to fame after the explosive news report.

In 2015, Isudan Gadhvi took charge of VTV Gujarati at a young age of 32. He anchored a TV show called 'Mahamanthan'. The show became immensly popular in rural Gujarat that boosted his public profile.

Isudan Ghadhavi in AAP

Isudan Gadhvi joined the AAP Party in June 2021. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal felicitated him in Ahmedabad to inaugurate AAP's headquarters. Kejriwal mentioned it as a “huge sacrifice of a promising career to clean the mess that the ruling party, together with the Congress, had created in Gujarat.” He added, “Gadhvi has left a plum career for AAP. You can bring a change from outside the system, but there is a limitation to this. So, Gadhvi decided to join the system and clean the mess.”

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had a dial-a-choice to address the bickering over the party’s CM nominee. The candidate were named on the basis of opinion submitted to the party by the people of the state.

Apart from Gadhavi, state unit president Gopal Italia, and general secretary Manoj Soratihya were in the fray.

Isudan in controversy

The Infocity police station in Gandhinagar had arrested Gadhvi for allgedly drinking of liquor during the clash between AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Kamalam in Koba on December 20, 2021. He was held later on January 4, 2022 after a confirmed forensic science laborator (FSL) report of his blood sample.