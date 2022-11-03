Gujarat Assembly election to be held in 2 phases, voting on December 1, 5; results on December 8

e-Paper Get App
The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Election Commission of India | File Photo
The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls at 12 noon on Thursday. The election will be held in 2 phases, the first phase on December 1 and second phase will be held on December 5.

The counting will be held on December 8.

The poll panel convened a press conference to announce the schedule.

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

Himachal Pradesh elections

While elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after the polling, the commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

What happened in 2017

In 2017, the polls in the two states were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after the Himachal Pradesh poll schedule was announced.

