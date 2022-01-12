Who is Dara Singh Chauhan? All you need to know about UP OBC leader who resigned from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet

A day after Uttar Pradesh MLA Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from BJP, another minister Dara Singh Chauhan in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet on Wednesday, January 12 took an exit from the ministry giving a major setback to the BJP just months before assembly polls in the state.

After resignation, Dara Singh Chauhan revealed that BJP formed government with the support of Dalits, backward communities but didn't serve them well, which is why I resigned.

Maurya said he will formally join the SP on January 14. "I will be joining the Samajwadi Party on 14th January. I have not received calls from any small or big politician. If they were cautious on time and worked on public issues, then BJP would not have faced this,” he told the news agency.

Who is Dara Singh Chauhan?

Born of July 25, 1963, Dara Singh Chauhan is an Indian politician and most prominent leader of Chauhan (Loniya rajput - a Hindu Rajput caste, found in the state of Uttar Pradesh) and was born in Galvara village of Azamgarh district to his father Ram Kishan Chauhan. He got married to Disha Chauhan and have two sons and two daughters. In 1980, Chauhan attended the Madhyamik Shikasha Parishad Allahabad and attained High School education.

Dara Singh Chauhan's political career:

Chauhan who represented Madhuban constituency in Uttar Pradesh as a member of Bhartiya Janta Party. He was serving as Cabinet Minister in Yogi Adityanath ministry. He is also represented Ghosi in the 15th Lok Sabha, where he was leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In 16th Lok Sabha, he was defeated by Harinarayan Rajbhar who represented BJP by more than 140,000 votes.

On 2 February 2015, he joined Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of party president Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Soon after he joined BJP, he was made BJP OBC Morcha President and given the ticket to fight the MLA Election from Madhuban Constituency, where many people were rallying to get BJP Ticket. He won election from Madhuban Constituency by more than 30,000 votes and able to grow saffron first time in this constituency and become cabinet minister in UP government. He held many important post in government of India.

Posts held by Dara Singh Chauhan:

1996-2000 Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha

1998-1999 Member, Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas

1998-2001 Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Coal

2000-2006 Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha(2nd term)

2000-2004 Member, Committee on Energy

2002-2004 Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Coal and Mines

2004-2005 Member, Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture

2004 Member, Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (Rajya Sabha)

2004 Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence

2005 Member, Committee on Energy

2009-2014 Member of Parliament in 15th Lok Sabha Leader, Bahujan Samaj Parliamentary Party, Lok Sabha

2009 Member, Business Advisory Committee

2009 Member, Committee on Installation of Portraits/Statues of National Leaders and Parliamentarians in Parliament House Complex

2009 Chairman, Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment

2009 Member, Committee on Security in Parliament Complex

2009 Member, Committee on Government Assurances

2009 Member, General Purposes Committee

2009 Member, Joint Committee on Office of Profit

2017-Incumbent MLA in 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh

2017-2022 Minister of Forest and Environment in Yogi Adityanath cabinet

