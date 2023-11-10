Who Is BY Vijayendra? Former CM BS Yediyurappa's Son Appointed As New Karnataka BJP President

Vijayendra Yediyurappa with his father BS Yediyurappa | Instagram

BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa, the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has been appointed as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Karnataka. He assumes the role as the tenth state chief for the BJP in Karnataka, succeeding Nalin Kumar Kateel, who held the position since 2019.

In a statement released on Friday, the BJP said, “BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA as State President of Karnataka, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect."

Who is BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa?

Bookanakere Yediyurappa Vijayendra is an Indian politician who was holding the position of State Vice President in the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2020. He is the son of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B. S. Yediyurappa. In the past, he served as the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in the Karnataka unit. Vijayendra, educated as a lawyer from Bangalore University's Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya College of Law In 2000. He had a brief career as an advocate. His brother, B. Y. Raghavendra, represents the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament.

In the recent assembly elections, Vijayendra emerged victorious as an MLA from the Shikaripura constituency, a seat formerly held by his father. Following his withdrawal from electoral politics, BS Yediyurappa extensively campaigned for the BJP throughout the state, aiming to support the party in retaining power. He particularly focused on Shikaripura, encouraging voters in the constituency to overwhelmingly support his son, BY Vijayendra, in the election.

In the end, Vijayendra defeated independent candidate SP Nagarajagowda by a margin of 11,008 votes to emerge victorious, in an election swept by the rival Congress party.

