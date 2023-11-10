 BS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra Appointed As Karnataka BJP Chief
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra Appointed As Karnataka BJP Chief

BS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra Appointed As Karnataka BJP Chief

In a statement released on Friday, the BJP said, “BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA as State President of Karnataka, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
PTI

BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa, the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has been appointed as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Karnataka. He assumes the role as the tenth state chief for the BJP in Karnataka, succeeding Nalin Kumar Kateel, who held the position since 2019.

In a statement released on Friday, the BJP said, “BJP National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Vijayendra Yediyurappa, MLA as State President of Karnataka, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect."

Vijayendra is a first-time MLA from Shikaripura

In the recent assembly elections, Vijayendra emerged victorious as an MLA from the Shikaripura constituency, a seat formerly held by his father. The BJP's central leadership is yet to announce the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the southern state, where the party did not secure a majority in the assembly elections.

Following his withdrawal from electoral politics, BS Yediyurappa extensively campaigned for the BJP throughout the state, aiming to support the party in retaining power. He particularly focused on Shikaripura, encouraging voters in the constituency to overwhelmingly support his son, BY Vijayendra, in the election.

Meanwhile, there had been a contest for the position among senior BJP leaders from the state. Notable figures such as Shoba Karandlaje, CT Ravi, and V. Sunil Kumar were in contention for the role. However, the party opted for Vijayendra, a first-time MLA who is junior to several other BJP leaders in the state.

Read Also
Karnataka elections 2023: BJP’s BS Yediyurappa’s son to contest against Cong veteran...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Chaos: Clash Erupts After BJP MLA Tosses Sweets Offered By RJD MLA During Reservation...

Bihar Assembly Chaos: Clash Erupts After BJP MLA Tosses Sweets Offered By RJD MLA During Reservation...

Who Is BY Vijayendra? Former CM BS Yediyurappa's Son Appointed As New Karnataka BJP President

Who Is BY Vijayendra? Former CM BS Yediyurappa's Son Appointed As New Karnataka BJP President

BS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra Appointed As Karnataka BJP Chief

BS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra Appointed As Karnataka BJP Chief

Haryana Hooch Tragedy Toll Swells To 12; 7 Accused Nabbed

Haryana Hooch Tragedy Toll Swells To 12; 7 Accused Nabbed

Yogi's Diwali Gift To Ayodhya: Land Allotment For Mutts, Temples & Commercial Complexes Begin

Yogi's Diwali Gift To Ayodhya: Land Allotment For Mutts, Temples & Commercial Complexes Begin