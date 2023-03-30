Karnataka elections 2023: BJP’s BS Yediyurappa’s son to contest against Cong veteran Siddaramaiah?

BS Yediyurappa |

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is leading the BJP's election campaign in Karnataka, on Thursday hinted that his son may contest against Congress veteran leader Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah has been fielded from the Varuna seat in Mysuru, which is currently represented by his son Yathindra.

Yediyurappa stated that high-level discussions are ongoing to determine if his son, BY Vijayendra, will be fielded from Varuna. He is currently in a firefighting mode amid protests over reservation issues, with the polls just over a month away.

Quota for Lingayats justified, says Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa also addressed the reservation issue, stating that the quota for Lingayats and other communities is justified and that no injustice has been done to the Muslims, who will now receive reservation in the Economically Weaker Sections. The Congress, according to Yediyurappa, will not win more than 70 seats in the 224-seat assembly.

Tension in state over govt-recommended break up of reservation

Yediyurappa faced protests earlier this week after the Basavaraj Bommai government recommended a new breakup of reservation to the centre.

Hundreds of protesters from the Banjara and other backward communities threw stones at his house in Shivamogga.

Last week, the state cabinet raised reservations in education and jobs for the Schedule Caste community from 15% to 17% and introduced internal quotas. The state's recommendation is to earmark 6% for SC (left), 5.5% for SC (right), 4.5% for communities like Banjaras and Bhovis, and 1% for others.

Congress, JD(S) confident of winning the elections

Meanwhile, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are confident of winning the elections. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar claimed that his party would win 150 seats, adding that no defection has occurred from the Congress.

He also claimed that the BJP is running the government in coalition with the Congress and JD(S) because 37 JD(S) leaders and three BJP legislators have joined the party. HD Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) leader who was the Chief Minister in the coalition government with the Congress until its collapse due to multiple defections, ruled out any alliance and set a target of winning 123 seats.