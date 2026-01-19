Who Is Aparna Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-Brother’s Wife Called ‘Family Destroyer’ By Husband On Instagram?

Aparna Yadav with Prateek Yadav | X

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother, Prateek Yadav has taken to Instagram to announce that he is seeking a divorce from his wife.

Yadav took to social media to announce that he is seeking a divorce from his wife and BJP leader Aparna Yadav. He called Aparna, the vice-president of the saffron party’s women’s commission and an outspoken critic of the Samajwadi Party, a “selfish woman” and accused her of “destroying” his family.

Who Is Aparna Yadav?

Aparna Yadav is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht and Ambi Bisht. Her father is a journalist who currently serves as the Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner, while her mother is an official with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

She is the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. She joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections after seeking a ticket from the party.

In 2017, she contested the Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket but was defeated by BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Yadav was later appointed Vice Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission in September 2024.

Aparna Yadav's Personal Life

Aparna Yadav married Prateek Yadav in 2012, and the couple have a daughter. Prateek reportedly confessed his feelings for Aparna after obtaining her email ID at a birthday party. The couple were in a relationship for nearly a decade before tying the knot, having known each other since their school days.

Aparna is an alumna of the University of Manchester and holds an MA in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester, England.

She is a trained classical and semi-classical singer, having studied at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow, and has received acclaim from the United Nations for her social work.