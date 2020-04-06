Who is Anurag Srivastava? All you need to know about India's new MEA spokesperson

As per a Ministry of External Affairs notice from earlier, Srivastava had been a Director in the Ministry before he was appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. A September 2016 notice from the MEA had added that Srivastava had been concurrently accredited as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Djibouti, with residence in Addis Ababa. In the past he he had been the head of the finance division of the Ministry in New Delhi, which is tasked to administer it's annual budget of about USD 2 billion. He had also been the chief of the political wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

According to a PTI report, Srivastava served at the India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva where he dealt with work related to human rights, refugee issues and trade policy. He also served in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division of the ministry at its headquarters.

Srivastava is from the Indian Foreign Service batch of 1999 and also has a postgraduate diploma in Diplomatic Studies from the Oxford University. He had also obtained degrees in engineering and business management. Prior to joining the Foreign Service he had had a brief stint in the corporate sector.