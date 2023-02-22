Who is Anant Nag, Kannada actor who is joining BJP today ahead of Karnataka Assembly Polls

Anant Nag |

Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag is to officially join the BJP today in Bengaluru. The KGF actor has been involved in politics for some time, but movie stars entering politics raises new curiosities.

The veteran actor, who appeared in a prominent role in the super successful first KGF movie, has acted in over 300 films, which include over 200 Kannada films as well as Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and English films. He has been featured in theatre plays, parallel cinema, and television shows.

Nag made his feature film debut through Sankalpa (1973) directed by Prof. P.V Nanjaraj Urs. Sankalpa went on to win seven state awards in Karnataka. His foray into parallel cinema was through Shyam Benegal's Ankur (1974).

He has also acted in hindi films like "Nishant" (1975), "Bhumika" (1977), "Manthan" (1976), "Kondra (1977)" and "Kaliyug" (1981).

Political Career

Apart from being an actor, Nag has been quite active in politics as well. He was an MLC, MLA and a minister in the J. H. Patel government. He served as Bangalore Urban Development minister.

In 2004, he unsuccessfully contested the Chamarajpet constituency, Bangalore assembly election from Janata Dal (Secular). He was pitched against then Chief Minister of Karnataka, S. M. Krishna from Indian National Congress and fellow actor Mukhyamantri Chandru from Bharatiya Janata Party.

He has been very vocal when it comes to the policies of the present Modi government. He is among the few who have raised voice for the Kashmiri Pandit community from the south.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)