Who Are Sanjay Yadav And Rameez, Who Asked Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya To Quit Politics & Disown Her Family?

Patna: A day after the Bihar election results and after Lalu Yadav's RJD suffered a massive defeat, in a cryptic post on X declaring that she is “disowning” her family, daughter Rohini Acharya named two men, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, saying she had merely been doing what they had asked her to, yet she is now being blamed for everything.

"I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame,” wrote Acharya.

Who are Sanjay Yadav & Rameez?

Sanjay Yadav named in Rohini Acharya’s post is a close aide of her brother and Lalu Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD-led alliance’s chief ministerial face in Bihar. Sanjay Yadav was born in Haryana in 1984. Sanjay Yadav joined the RJD in 2012 and was sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party in 2024. Rameez, is reportedly an old friend of Tejashwi Yadav and comes from a political family in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

A few years ago, Rohini Acharya, had donated a kidney to her father. She had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha elections from the Saran constituency.

Earlier in the year, RJD chief Lalu Prasad expelled his eldest son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for six years and also distanced him from the family. The decision came after a post from Tej Pratp`s Facebook handle went viral. In the post, Tej Pratap is seen with a woman, Anuskha Yadav, in a photo as he revealed that he had a 12-year-long relationship with her. Tej Pratap Yadav lost from the Mahua seat.

NDA Scripts History

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA on Friday scripted history by winning 202 seats, with the BJP becoming the single largest party by securing 89 seats. RJD on the other hand bagged just 25 seats out of 243.