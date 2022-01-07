'Where is the threat to life here': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on PM Narendra Modi on security lapse

Amid the ongoing row over the security breach in Prime MInister Narendra Modi's convoy, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that the allegations of security breach are part of a "conspiracy" to defame the state. According to NDTV report, the CM's response comes to BJP's allegations that there was a "murderous conspiracy" against the prime minister.

Notably the political turmoil comes ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls which is just few months away.

Channi said that this is a big conspiracy to defame Punjab, its people and Punjabiyat. This should not happen. There should be no politics on this," the CM said.

“The PM had plans to go in the chopper. It was then changed to a road trip," said the chief minister.

He further said, "Some people were agitating on the road. They didn't know the Prime Minister was coming through that route. The Prime Minister's cavalcade knew about the agitation from a km away. So they took an U-turn. "Where is the threat here?" wondered Mr Channi.

"No one raised slogans in front of the Prime Minister. No one said 'murdabad'. So where is the threat to life here?," the CM raised questions.

In a democratic system, if someone stages a sit-in, there's a system to vacate the road. There was no plan to go through that route," he added.

"He (PM Modi) has returned from UP numerous times, changed his route in various states. So what if he changed his route or taken a U-turn in Punjab?" asked the chief minister.

On the other hand, in a scathing attack on former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu today termed Amarinder as Centre's "parrot" and warned BJP to stop playing politics or they will get a benefitting reply referring to the growing chorus for the imposition of the President's rule in the state.

Defending the Channi government in Punjab which is facing questions over the security breach of Prime Minister, Sidhu said, "All that is being talked about for the past couple of days is security. And there are a few parrots who are mindlessly repeating security, security, security. And the foremost among those parrots are our former chief minister Amarinder Singh," Sidhu claimed.

