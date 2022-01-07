PM Modi's security breach: Case filed, report to be submitted in 3 days, Punjab govt tells MHA

The Punjab government on Friday submitted a written report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur, reported NDTV.

In the report, the state government informed that a police case has been filed and a two-member committee would submit a report in three days.

According to NDTV, Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari told Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla a police case had been filed and a two-member committee - Justice (retd) Mehtab Gill and Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary of Punjab's Department of Home Affairs - would submit a report in three days.

In a "major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday set up a three-member panel to investigate the security breach that stalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab trip, an announcement made hours after a minister indicated that some "big and tough decisions" were being taken by the Union Home Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach even as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the "theatrics" related to Wednesday's incident were aimed at imposing President's Rule on Punjab.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:06 AM IST