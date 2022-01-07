Retired high court judge to probe PM Modi's security lapse, report will be presented in three days: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

New Delhi: The Union cabinet discussed on Thursday the issue of security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, with several ministers expressing concern over the development and seeking "exemplary action" in the matter so that there is no recurrence, sources said.

PM Modi also met President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the breach, drawing his concern over the lapse.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said after the Cabinet briefing that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is gathering information on the breach and “big and tough decisions” will be taken.

“It is my firm belief that the country’s judicial system does justice to everyone and when such mistakes happen, whatever steps need to be taken will be taken,” the minister added.

Besides the Cabinet and a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the Prime Minister also chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has said that a panel led by a retired high court judge will probe the security lapse and a report in this regard will be presented in three days, the chief minister added.

Channi also rang up Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and briefed her on the evolving situation. For Channi -- who was unexpectedly elevated to power in September after his predecessor Amarinder Singh quit the party -- it is a huge crisis, media sources said. Among other things the CM has been accused of not attending to SOS calls.

The State government has been further accused of not keeping an alternative route ready, despite intelligence about a farmers' protest in the area. It is also the job of the state police to sanitise a VIP's route and check for threats.

The Congress has so far questioned the sudden change in the Prime Minister's schedule, alleging that in a breach of protocol, the change was made without the knowledge of the state police.

