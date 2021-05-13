Where is Amit Shah? NSUI's Nagesh Kariyappa registers 'missing person report' with Delhi Police

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, Opposition leaders and critics have repeatedly hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for its handling of the crisis. With the case load and death toll both reaching reaching record highs recently, India's healthcare infrastructure is threatening to crumble in some areas. From visuals of overcrowded crematoriums to frantic social media posts seeking oxygen and essential drugs - it has been a trying time. And many appear to be laying the blame squarely with the Centre.

Now, NSUI National General Secretary, Nagesh Kariyappa has gone a step further, registering an official missing persons report with the Delhi police. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he shared a screenshot of the e-complaint as well as the acknowledgement message received from the Police. The Home Minister, he jibed, had last been seen during campaign efforts for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The reaction from the Delhi Police had been swift. According to a report by The Hindu that quoted NSUI national secretary and spokesperson Lokesh Chugh, officials had arrived at the NSUI's office to question Kariyappa.