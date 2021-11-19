'Where have they withdrawn 3 farm laws? show us the papers': BKU leader Rakesh Tikait after PM Modi announces repeal farm laws

Even in an unexpected move today, prime minister Narendra Modi announced of repealing the three controversial farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait is not yet loosing down on the protests.

Hours after the announcement, the BKU leader said that the central government has woken up after 750 farmers died.

Raising questions BKU leader asked where have they withdrawn 3 farm laws? Where are the papers?, he also said the centre to show them the papers or they will continue the protest. "When farm laws are withdrawn, we will return," the farm leader added.

"The farmers' agitation will go on. We will wait till the day when the three farm laws are actually scrapped by Parliament," Tikait told mediapersons here.

Besides, he said that there are a host of other farmers' issues which need to be discussed and he called upon the government "to discuss them" and expressed his readiness for talks.

He also stressed that the government should talk to farmers over the issue of minimum support price (MSP) of crops and other matters.

The government woke up after our 750 people died... Where have they withdrawn 3 farm laws? Where are the papers? Show us the papers...we will continue the protest...When farm laws are withdrawn, we will return...: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/bWqPe5KnrZ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

Terming it as a decisive victory for the peasantry, Tikait said: "We dedicate it to the over 750 farmers who died, and to the tribals, workers, women and others who became a part of this historic movement.

"We are sitting on a heap of explosives, the agitation will keep them alive. All will have to act responsibly," he urged.

On the ocassion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Modi also announced that the constitutional process to repeal the laws would be taken up in the winter session of Parliament that begins on November 29 and appealed to the agitating farmers to withdraw their agitation and go back to their homes.

Hundreds of these farmers -- most of them from western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- have been camping at various entry points to Delhi. They were not buying the Centre's argument that the three farm laws would bring in reforms in the agriculture sector and basically remove the intermediaries, because of which the small farmers will benefit.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 03:43 PM IST