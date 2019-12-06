'Where does BJP find these gems?': Twitter trolls Javadekar for saying 'pollution doesn't shorten life'

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said no Indian study has shown any correlation between pollution and shortening of lifespan.
"Let us not create a fear psychosis among people," he told Lok Sabha in response to a query about studies that life expectancy is coming down due to pollution.
During the Question Hour, Javdekar said the government has been taking pro-active actions to curb pollution and that efforts are bearing fruits.
However, Twitter trolled the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. "Urge any primary school to hold special EVS classes for our honourable environment minister," a user wrote. "So Pollution is a foreign conspiracy against our country," wrote another.
Referring to studies indicating that pollution is reducing life expectancy, he also said such studies might not be based on first generation data.
The central government has launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to tackle air pollution problem across the country.
"Under NCAP, 102 non-attainment cities have been identified based on ambient air quality data for the period 2011-2015 and WHO (World Health Organisation) report 2014/18," he said in a written reply.
According to him, city-specific action plans have been prepared and approved for implementation in all 102 cities.
