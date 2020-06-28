When will there be talk of defence, security?

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked when will there be talk about the nation's defence and security.

His comment came ahead of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme aired on the All India Radio. “When will there be talk of the nation's defence and security?” he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been posing some tough questions to the government and seeking answers from the PM on the stand-off with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and allegations of Chinese incursions into Indian territory.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government saying even Nepal has for the first time deployed its Army along the border with India and this has been possible only under PM Modi.

“Now, Nepal has for the first time deployed its Army at the border. If Modi is there, even th­is is possible...,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Surjewala took a swipe at the BJP by using its slogan of “Modi hai to mumkin hai...”

He tagged a news report saying Nepal has now for the first time deployed its Army on the border with India.

"In the time of a calamity, there is torment of locusts and losers, and both should be dealt with strongly. While locusts are dangerous for crops, losers cause disgust in the country. The entire country is strongly working for turning disaster into opportunity but the Congress is trying to turn disaster into anarchy," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union minister.