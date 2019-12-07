WhatsApp Fact Check: There is no IPC 233 which allows women to 'kill their attacker'

A WhatsApp message that has recently been going doing the rounds claiming that women, if threatened by rape have the right to kill their attacker is false.

The message claims that "as per Indian Penal Code 233" a girl if she suspects rape or is getting raped has the "supreme right to kill the man" or harm him "as dangerously" as possible.

The message goes on to say that in such a case the girl in question "won't be blamed for murder".

The problem lies in the fact that Section 233 is not a "new law". It has been in existence for some time, and it has absolutely nothing to do with crimes against women or anything along those lines. Section 233 deals with the making or selling of instruments for counterfeit coins.

The message also quotes an "expert" on what women should do in different situations.

The forward encourages readers to spread awareness, but we would strongly discourage that. If you, or anyone you know has received such a message please do not pass it on or take it at face value.

This is not a new message. It made the rounds amidst public outrage following the Nirbhaya rape case. Now, in the wake of the Hyderabad rape-murder case and the Unnao rape survivor's death, it has returned in the form of WhatsApp forwards and emails.