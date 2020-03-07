What's your excuse? Gujarat student who lost his hands and legs in accident all set to take Class 12 board exam

After the accident in which Shivam lost both his hands and legs didn't give up and has taught himself to write using his elbows. His father has said that he received good support from his school. "He has received a lot of help and support from his school," Shivam's father told ANI.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be conducting the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in March 2020. According to reports, around 20.5 lakh students will be appearing for the class 10 and 12 Gujarat board examination. From these 20.5 lakh students, 10.87 lakh students will be appearing for the Gujarat Board class 10 exams.

Recently, a meeting was held by the State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to discuss preventive measures that are taken by the government to curb malpractices. The measures were discussed in order to make sure that the examination is conducted in a fair and peaceful manner.