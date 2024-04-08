'Whatever Decision BJP Takes...': Maneka Gandhi After Son Varun Gandhi Denied Ticket From Pilibhit Constituency

Maneka and Varun Gandhi | Facebook

Senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi put an end to speculations about her son contesting the election as an independent candidate from another constituency, stating firmly, "We are not considering this option."

Following the cancellation of Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi's ticket, his mother, Maneka, expressed acceptance of the party's decision. "Whatever decision the BJP has taken, we respect that," she remarked.

Commending Varun Gandhi's contributions as a Member of Parliament, she affirmed their commitment to continue working for the country's welfare regardless of future roles.

Responding to inquiries about Varun Gandhi contesting elections independently, she reiterated that it was not something they would entertain.

Varun Gandhi's Absence In Pilibhit After Ticket Denial

Varun Gandhi, representing the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, has distanced himself from the area after the denial of his ticket. His absence at a recent event attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Pilibhit came as a surprise, diverging from his usual presence at such gatherings.

This marks the first time in 35 years that neither Maneka Gandhi nor Varun Gandhi, both prominent figures in Pilibhit, are contesting elections from the constituency. The BJP has nominated State Public Works Minister Jitin Prasad as Varun Gandhi's replacement.

Varun Gandhi's Emotional Letter After BJP Denied Ticket To Him

Despite the setback, Varun Gandhi expressed his continued connection with the people of Pilibhit through an emotional open letter following the ticket cancellation.

Speculation about Varun Gandhi's potential return to Pilibhit for the BJP's election campaign arose, but his absence from recent events has left local leaders and the public disappointed. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to hold a public meeting in Pilibhit on April 9, there is anticipation among locals for Varun's attendance, although it remains uncertain.