'I Was Yours & Will Remain Yours': Varun Gandhi Pens Emotional Letter To Pilibhit Constituents After BJP Denies Him Ticket

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has reacted for the first time after the Bharatiya Janata Party dropped him from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming general elections.

Varun has penned an open letter to the people of Pilibhit, expressing that his commitment to constituents will remain undeterred whether he remains a Member of Parliament or not.

Sharing the letter on X, Pilibhit MP greeted the constituents with 'Pranam'.

Varun Gandhi's letter to the people of Pilibhit:

In the letter addressed to the people of Pilibhit, recalling past memories, Varun wrote, "I recall a little child, just three years old, who first set foot in Pilibhit in 1983, holding his mother's hand. Little did he know then that this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family."

"I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years. My association with Pilibhit has contributed significantly not only to my role as a Member of Parliament but also as an individual. The ideals, simplicity, and compassion I have imbibed from Pilibhit have made a substantial impact on my upbringing and personal growth," he added.

"Being your representative has been the greatest honor of my life, and I have always advocated for your welfare to the best of my abilities," wrote Varun Gandhi.

"While my term as a Member of Parliament may be coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot be severed. Whether as a Member of Parliament or, more importantly, as your son, I am committed to serving you for life, and my doors will always remain open for you. I entered politics to raise the voice of the common man, and today, I seek your blessings to continue this work tirelessly, regardless of the cost," Varun further added.

In the end, he wrote, "My bond with Pilibhit is one of love and trust, far beyond any political affiliation. I was yours, I am yours, and I will always remain yours."

Varun Gandhi faced impending ticket denial

Until it materialised, there was widespread speculation that Varun Gandhi would not receive a ticket from the BJP due to his rebellious attitude, which would conflict with the party leadership. In recent years, Varun has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of the BJP government, both at the national level and in Uttar Pradesh.



The BJP has nominated UP minister Jitin Prasad for the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, replacing Varun. However, Varun's mother, Maneka Gandhi, has been nominated as the BJP candidate from Sultanpur.

Interestingly, the mother-son duo has held the Pilibhit seat for the last 35 years. Maneka Gandhi won her first Lok Sabha election from the Pilibhit constituency under the banner of the Janata Dal in 1989. She lost the 1991 election but regained control of this seat in 1996, winning it again in 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004. Varun Gandhi served as the Member of Parliament from here in 2009 and 2019.

Putting an end to speculation about contesting independently from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, Varun Gandhi did not turn up to file nomination even on the last day for filing nomination. It was reported that he had taken four sets of nomination forms, adding fuel to speculations of him contesting independently.