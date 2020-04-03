'What we expected from you today': P Chidambaram slams PM Modi for not addressing economic issues

On Friday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that rather than asking people to light candles and diyas Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have announced steps to tackle India's economic woes, including relief measures for poor people hit hard by the lockdown.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light candles and diyas on April 5 at 9 p.m. for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister wrote: "Dear Narendra Modi, We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists."