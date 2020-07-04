What social distancing? Hundreds gather for religious leader Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti's funeral in Assam

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a maximum of 20 people can only participate in the funeral or last rites of a deceased. However, the guidelines were completely violated in Assam's Nagaon district at the funeral of religious leader Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti on Thursday.

Father of AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) MLA Aminul Islam from Dhing, Moulana Khairul Islam Mufti passed away on Thursday due to old-age ailments. His funeral was held at Juria Dagaon playground.

Meanwhile, disobeying social distancing norms and the guidelines laid down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people flocked for the funeral. As per a local news website, many people were not even wearing masks. High profile public leaders were also present to pay their tributes.

Watch Video: