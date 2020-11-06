'What signals are you sending?': Karnataka HC asks state govt whether it has collected fines from Tejasvi Surya for not wearing mask

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked State government whether it has collected fines from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and other political leaders for not wearing masks while attending political rallies.
According to a report Live Law, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, while hearing a petition seeking strict implementation of social distancing norms and wearing of face masks, was informed by the State government that in the rally held on September 30 to welcome Tejasvi Surya, he had worn the face mask while some activists present there were found not wearing the mask and maintaining social distance.
The Bench replied with questions about photographs showing Tejasvi Surya without a mask. Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka and Justice Vishwajith Shetty asked the state government about the signal it would send to elected representatives who flouted safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bench while hearing the petition said: "Have you collected fines from Member of Parliament (Tejasvi Surya) and other political leaders for not wearing masks? What signals are you sending."
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya assumed charge as the new president of the party''s youth wing and said the organisation will strive hard to "establish the rule of law and restore democracy" in the opposition ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure.
"The BJYM will strive hard to establish the rule of law and restore democracy in the states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of young party activists have sacrificed their lives to uphold the constitution in these states," the Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP said.
