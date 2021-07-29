'What kind of mindset is that?': Netizens furious as Goa CM wonders why minor rape victims were out on beach all night

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently responded to the gang rape of two minor girls on a beach by wondering why they had been out in the first place. In remarks that have since been widely panned, he contended that parents should "introspect" on why their children would spend the night on a beach. Since then, a slew of Opposition leaders as well as ordinary netizens have taken to social media platforms to criticise the Chief Minister's remarks.

"When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police," he had said on Wednesday.

Sawant, who also holds the home portfolio, had said parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children and hinted that they should not let their children, particularly minors, out at night. While insisting that they "directly blamed police", he added that out of a group of 10, four had opted to remain at the beach the whole night. "Teens, particularly minors, should not be spending the nights on beaches," he opined.

Four men, one of them a government employee (a driver with the agriculture department), posed as policemen and raped the two girls after beating up the boys who were with the girls on Benaulim beach, around 30 km south of Goa's capital, on Sunday. All the four accused have been arrested.