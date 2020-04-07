What is Mamata hiding?: BJP leader Arjun Singh accuses TMC govt of hiding actual numbers of COVID-19 positive cases

As the number of COVID-19 cases increase in India, BJP leaders question West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the actual number of Covid-19 cases and whether the real numbers are being revealed.

BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh says, “Mamata is the Chief Minister and the Health Minister. As an MP, I ask Mamata 10 people returned from Markaz and have been picked up by the State government. But who did they meet, what is the chain, how many people did they come in contact with? These are not being revealed. Also where are these people being quarantined? Today the Tabrighi who have come from Markaz are roaming around in West Bengal like human bombs.”

Arjun Singh also said that Mamata is not following the advisory of the Centre to do a contact tracing of them.

Singh accused Mamata of hiding numbers saying that the State government has woken up too late to set up COVID-19 hospitals and a health committee to look into the cases. The Barrackpore MP asked the Mamata and Principal Secretary for numbers of people in the Rajarhat quarantine centre, who have come from Markaz and how many of them are hiding there and in the mosques in the State.

Singh goes on to say that Mamata is putting up advertisements in the media to control the spread of COVID-19 but is not saying anything on this issue of the Tabhrighi community and says that the Chief Minister must answer such questions.

Another BJP MP from Kharagpur MP who is also the BJP State President, Dilip Ghosh said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases are being hidden. “It is definitely being hidden. The Health Department said there are 7 deaths, but the State government changed it to 3. There is no proper testing which is why no one is able to say how some patients died. The doctors don’t have the guts to say that patients died of coronavirus. This is the tradition. In the past also, when people have died of dengue, it has been said that they died due to other reasons,” said Dilip Ghosh.