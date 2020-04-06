Mamata Banerjee has taken away the powers of doctors treating COVID-19, claims BJP's Amit Malviya; shares 'circular'

A tweet shared by BJP National I-T head Amit Malviya claiming that the West Bengal government issued an order that ‘takes away the power of a doctor’ treating COVID-19 patients.
According to the order, which is dated April 3, and issued by the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare department, “The death of a COVID-19 positive patient wouldn’t be reported as a death due to COVID until a committee decides it.”
However, the West Bengal Health & Family Welfare Department has no such notice on its website. We can only assume that the circular wasn’t uploaded onto the website, and was circulated internally and then shared on social media.
There are three notices and orders issued on April 3, 2020. The first order is ‘Extension tenure of existing scavenging services of 22 scavenging personnel through NRS MCH’. The second order is ‘Temporary engagement of 130 daily wage labourers at different health facilities of Jhargram HD during COVID-19 pandemic situation’. The final order is ‘Agencies for biomedical waste management services for newly COVID hospital facilities.’
