What is 4.0 Technology? Here's your opportunity to attend a free online bootcamp from IIT alumni

The COVID-19 pandemic made us realise many things and among them was how insecure our jobs were. Our below-par education system, which compelled us to take part in the rigorous competition of rote learning, is definitely one of the reasons.
We learn the nitty-gritty of the industry on the job, which makes it difficult to hire graduates as soon as he completes his degree. With the growing competition in the business, it has become increasingly tough to find good jobs to begin one's career. And with the advent of the 4.0 Technology, also sometimes referred to as the fourth Industrial Revolution or Internet of Things(IoT) or smart manufacturing, it has become next to impossible.
What is 4.0 Technology?
4.0 Technology is the fast-growing trend towards automation and data exchange in technology and processes within the manufacturing industry. It is the perfect marriage of physical production and operations with smart digital technology, machine learning, and big data to create a more holistic and better-connected ecosystem for companies that focus on manufacturing and supply chain management.
Technological skills including Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning (AI/ML), Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud computing, Cognitive computing and other next-gen skills are the need of the hour.
According to the world economic forum, 13.3 crore new jobs will be created in 4.0 technologies by 2022. However, only 2.5 per cent of Indian engineers possess these technological skills.
Here's your opportunity to get introduced to 4.0 Technology:
iB Hubs & NxtWave are collaboratively organizing a Free Online 4.0 tech bootcamp on February 14 from 9 am to 5 pm. This online bootcamp will be addressed by professionals from premium colleges like IITs, NITs and those who have already built world-class products in these 4.0 technologies.
In this bootcamp participants can get introduced to seven transformative technologies like IoT, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, etc. in less than eight hours. To understand in-depth and get a head start in these advanced technologies, there will be hands-on sessions from experts. Gaining clarity in this 21st-century technology will help you take better career decisions. After participating in the bootcamp participants will also receive a 4.0 Tech 101 Certificate.
Who can participate in the bootcamp?
Anyone irrespective of their branch, background, without any prior coding experience can attend this one-day bootcamp. It is completely online and people can attend from their homes/colleges.
Speaking about the Initiative, Rahul Attuluri, CEO, NxtWave said, "We are extremely happy to solve the core problem in the society by bridging the gap between Industry and Academia building the Industry relevant skills in youth through various programs. NxtWave envisions to see every youth becoming Industry ready. In line with this, we are building India’s largest 4.0 Tech Student Community by bringing together a group of forward-thinking students across the country, which serves as an ecosystem to help students build skills and careers in 4.0 technologies."
Register here: https://bit.ly/3tg1EjP