What is 4.0 Technology? Here's your opportunity to attend a free online bootcamp from IIT alumni

The COVID-19 pandemic made us realise many things and among them was how insecure our jobs were. Our below-par education system, which compelled us to take part in the rigorous competition of rote learning, is definitely one of the reasons.

We learn the nitty-gritty of the industry on the job, which makes it difficult to hire graduates as soon as he completes his degree. With the growing competition in the business, it has become increasingly tough to find good jobs to begin one's career. And with the advent of the 4.0 Technology, also sometimes referred to as the fourth Industrial Revolution or Internet of Things(IoT) or smart manufacturing, it has become next to impossible.

What is 4.0 Technology?

4.0 Technology is the fast-growing trend towards automation and data exchange in technology and processes within the manufacturing industry. It is the perfect marriage of physical production and operations with smart digital technology, machine learning, and big data to create a more holistic and better-connected ecosystem for companies that focus on manufacturing and supply chain management.

Technological skills including Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning (AI/ML), Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud computing, Cognitive computing and other next-gen skills are the need of the hour.