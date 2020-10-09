What is 4.0 Education? How can 1 crore children from financially backward families get it for free?

The world is experiencing the fourth Industrial Revolution. From the invention of Steam Engine in the 18th century to the recent internet-ushered revolution, we have come a long way. The Education system, on the other hand, has changed very little.

Certainly, there has been an improvement in teaching and learning due the usage of computers and other technological advancements. But, are the graduates, who pass out with flying colours, industry-ready? Definitely NO! According to a report, a staggering 80 per cent of Indian engineers are unfit for hiring and only 2.5 per cent of them possess technological skills including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and other next-gen skills. The figures will be worse for graduates from other fields.

In order to solve this problem, the focus areas of the Indian Education system needs rethinking. Instead of competitive rote learning, students must be taught incorporating skill-sets which will help them in the longer run. A flexible and tailor-made curriculum, which makes the student ready for hiring as soon as he completes his degree, is the need of the hour.

Meanwhile, NxtWave, powered by iB Hubs, has recently announced an initiative to provide free 4.0 Education to one crore children from financially backward families. Children from the 5th-10th standard will be inducted into this program. With a slogan of 'Every Child Counts', the organisation is set to provide industry-relevant education to children starting from October 15 -- the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Children in this program will be taken care of until they reach an age of 21 years. Through this initiative, students can become industry-ready at an early age and make the financial situations of their families better.

"Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has been a role model for many Indians to excel in technologies, and NxtWave envisions every Indian child to think like Dr APJ and be able to dream big and build transformative innovations," noted the organisation.

Phase 1 of the program begins in October and will be available in 650 districts across India. A total of 8.5 lakh children from Bihar, 9 lakh from Maharashtra, 4.5 lakh from Andhra Pradesh, and 3 lakh from Telangana will receive free education in Phase 1 and similarly so will millions of children from other states in the country.

"The program will cover various aspects like Tech 4.0, Business 4.0 and Entrepreneurship 4.0, which are each designed to help children create and innovate. The entire curriculum will be available online to financially backward children for free. The training is going to be completely online to help the child connect from anywhere and learn. Building 4.0 skills right from an early age will open up immense opportunities for children and youth, be it in the job market or create innovative products," added the organisation.