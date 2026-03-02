What Indian Students In Iran Must Do To Return Home Safely? Consulate General Explains |

Amid escalating tensions and security concerns, Iran has announced special measures to facilitate the safe departure of Indian students currently stranded in the country. Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while speaking to IANS, stated that the Iranian government has coordinated closely with the Indian government to ensure necessary arrangements are in place for the evacuation process.

According to Motlagh, since all airports in Iran are currently under control and closed for security reasons, it is not possible to leave the country by air. However, people can still exit through land borders with neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. The information from the Consulate came as the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, which led to retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran. The escalation has triggered heightened security alerts and disruptions across the Gulf nations.

"I have just received an update that the Iranian government has made an arrangement for Indian students where in they do not require any exit permission and can approach any of our land borders and exit Iran, but as all our airports are under control and are shut down due to security reasons, there is no possibility of leaving Iran through flights," he said.

The Consulate General also informed that Indian Students need no prerequisite for passing through check posts and are required to carry their passports in hand and can leave Iran.

The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern and India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

As the situation deteriorates following new Iranian strikes in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, India is constantly monitoring the developments primarily in the context of the safety and security of around nine million Indians living in West Asia.

Since Sunday, Modi has held phone conversations with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"The current situation in West Asia is a matter of deep concern for us. India supports the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said following his wide-ranging bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"We will continue to work with all countries to ensure the safety of all Indian citizens in the region," he said.

The situation in West Asia figured in the Modi-Carney talks.

"The thrust of the discussions was how we are all concerned about the escalating situation in Iran, how dialogue and diplomacy should be the norm to resolve all underlying issues, and how there should not be any targeting of civilians who have nothing to do with this," said Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs P Kumaran at a media briefing.

Following his phone conversation with the Saudi crown prince, Modi said, "India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity." "We agreed that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance. I thanked him for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in these difficult times," Modi said on X.

In his conversation with Al Khalifa, Modi said India stands in solidarity with the people of Bahrain in this "difficult hour".

"India condemned the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain," he added.

Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

The Iranian retaliation increased after Tehran announced early Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the Israel-US strike