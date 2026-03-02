Iran vs Israel-US War: UK To Evacuate Its Citizens From Middle East? Report Says 94,000 Registered Details With Foreign Office

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the United Kingdom is reportedly preparing contingency plans to evacuate its citizens from Gulf countries following recent military escalations between Israel, the United States and Iran. Following coordinated strikes by the US and Israel on Iranian targets, Tehran responded with a wave of drone and missile attacks aimed at several Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates, significantly heightening regional instability.

According to DailyMail.UK, about 94,000 British citizens are being planned to being evacuated. According to the report, these 94,000 have reportedly registered their contact details with the UK Foreign Office, of which many are on their holidays, or some are transiting. The report added that hundreds of thousands more are also expected to register themselves with the foreign office in the coming time.

Earlier on Sunday, UK PM Keir Starmer, in a video address, informed that "at least 200,000 British citizens are in the region, residents, families on holiday and those in transit."

This report comes at a time when air travel has been suspended in the Gulf. The authorities temporarily shut down major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, bringing flight operations to a standstill. Following Iran’s attacks, several countries closed their airspace as a precautionary measure, leading to the cancellation of multiple international flights.

UK PM Keir Starmer Address

Starmer, in his video address, said that the UK will permit the US to use British bases for a "specific and limited defensive purpose" to counter Iranian missile threats, adding that London is not joining offensive strikes against Iran.

"The United States has requested permission to use British bases for that specific and limited defensive purpose. We have taken the decision to accept this request, to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk, and hitting countries that have not been involved," he said.

My update on the situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/DvsOVcTDMy — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 1, 2026

Reiterating the UK's position on the situation, Starmer said, "Our decision that the UK would not be involved with the strikes on Iran was deliberate. Not least because we believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement. One in which Iran agrees to give up any aspirations to develop a nuclear weapon."

He added that despite Britain's non-involvement in offensive strikes, "Iran is striking British interests nonetheless and putting British people at huge risk, along with our allies across the region."

(With inputs from ANI)