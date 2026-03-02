 Mumbai Administration Urges Vigilance for Indians in Israel, Iran, Qatar & Gulf Nations, 24 x7 Embassy Helplines Activated
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Mumbai City District Administration has issued an advisory urging Indian citizens in several West Asian countries to remain vigilant and follow local and embassy guidelines. Residents have been asked to contact district disaster management or police control rooms for assistance, while embassies continue round-the-clock monitoring.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
In view of the tense regional situation unfolding across parts of the Middle East and neighbouring countries, the Office of the Mumbai City District Collector and District Magistrate has issued an important advisory for Indian citizens residing abroad.

Acting in accordance with directives from the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra, the Natural Disaster Branch has urged citizens and their families to remain alert and seek verified information through official channels. Residents in Mumbai have been advised to contact the District Disaster Management Cell or the Police Control Room for necessary guidance regarding relatives staying overseas.

Countries Under Advisory

The advisory specifically mentions Indian citizens residing in Palestine, including Ramallah, Qatar, including Doha, Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Israel, including Tel Aviv, Iran, including Tehran, Iraq, including Baghdad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Muscat, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi.

Citizens in these regions have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, remain indoors wherever required and strictly follow instructions issued by local administrations as well as Indian embassies. Authorities emphasised that such appeals are precautionary in nature and aimed at ensuring safety during a period of uncertainty.

article-image

Embassy Helplines Active Round The Clock

The administration has also advised citizens to keep emergency contact numbers of Indian embassies readily available. The 24 by 7 helplines established by the embassies in respective countries are operational and monitoring developments closely.

Officials reiterated that while there is no cause for panic, vigilance and adherence to official advisories are crucial. Families in Mumbai have been encouraged to stay in touch with relatives abroad and rely only on authenticated information issued by government agencies.

