What about your holy cows, asks Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

The Congress party on Wednesday said the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation , against which the government has instituted an investigation, has nothing to add and nothing to fear, because as law-abiding persons, its trustees will answer every question asked in every inquiry. In reply to a question, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the RGF continues with sterling NGO work without yielding to pressure. ''But each time bring this up, the nation wants to know, have you addressed a single similar question to any of the entities which are holy cows for the BJP." Singhvi went ahead and listed what he perceives to be 'holy cows' -- "the Vivekananda Foundation; the Overseas Friends of the BJP foundation; and the RSS.