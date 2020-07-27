'What a transformation': Twitter in awe after watching facelift of Chandni Chowk

Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk is getting a facelift. The area is known to be one of the oldest and major markets not in Delhi but also in the country. It will be open to the public from the first week of November, after being fully revamped.

At an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore, the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project will revamp the path from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid, as per the information given by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The main area under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is expected to open by the first week of November, and it will operate as a non-motorised vehicle street from 9 am to 9 pm.

As per the information given by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, it was supposed to start in May but the process was delayed due to coronavirus.

As the photos of the first phase of the makeover of Chandni Chowk went viral, Twitterati were in awe of the change and applauded the efforts of the Delhi government. Check out the photos and reactions here.