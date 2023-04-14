 Western Railway to run weekly summer special train between Mumbai Central and Banaras stations
Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 22.50 hrs and reach Banaras at 10.30 hrs on Friday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture | PTI

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear the extra rush during the ensuing summer vacation, Western Railway will run Weekly Summer Special Train on Special fare between Mumbai Central and Banaras stations. 

According to  Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these train are as under:

Train No. 09183/09184 Mumbai Central – Banaras Special  [18 Trips]

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Wednesday at 22.50 hrs and reach Banaras at 10.30 hrs on Friday. This train will run from 3rd May to 28th June, 2023. Similarly, Train No. 09184 Banaras – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Banaras every Friday at 14.30 hrs and reach Mumbai Central at 04.35 hrs, on Sunday. This train will run from 5th May to 30th June, 2023. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera Jn, Agra Fort, Tundla, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Rae Bareli Jn, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Janghai Jn and Bhadohi stations in both directions. 

This train comprises of First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09183 will open from 15th April, 2023 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

article-image

