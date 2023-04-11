 Indian Railways to run 217 special trains this summer
Indian Railways to run 217 special trains this summer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways to run 217 special trains this summer | Representative pic

Indian Railways will run 217 special trains this summer season, a statement released by the ministry said on Tuesday.

This is being done to clear the extra rush of passengers and to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes.

Zone-wise breakup of trains to be run

While the South Western Railway and South Central Railway have notified the highest number of 69 and 48 special trains, respectively, the Western Railway and Southern Railway have notified 40 and 20 such trains. 

Zones like the East Central Railway and Central Railway have notified 10 special trains each, while North Western Railway has notified 16.

The summer season usually sees an increase in railway passengers, and the special trains aim to reduce the crowd and provide ease of travel. 

(with PTI inputs)

