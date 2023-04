Central Railway to run another 88 trips of summer special trains

Representational picture | PTI

Central Railway will run 88 more trips of 7 summer specials Trains including CSMT-Nagpur Weekly Special (10 trips), CSMT-Malda Town Weekly Special (10 trips), LTT-Karmali Weekly Special (16 trips), LTT-Banaras Weekly Special (12 trips), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Samastipur Weekly Superfast Special (12 trips), Pune - Danapur Weekly Special (14 trips) and Pune - Ernakulam Weekly Special (14 trips).

CSMT-Nagpur Weekly Special (10 trips)

01033 weekly superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Saturday at 00.20 hrs from 06.05.2023 to 03.06.2023 and arrive Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

01034 weekly superfast will leave Nagpur every Sunday at 13.30 hrs from 30.4.2023 to 28.05.2023 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha

Composition: One First AC cum AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier and two generator vans.

2) CSMT-Malda Town Weekly Special (10 trips)

01031 weekly superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday at 11.05 hrs from 01.05.2023 to 29.05.2023 and arrive Malda Town at 00.45 hrs on third day.

01032 weekly will leave Malda Town every Wednesday at 12.20 hrs from 03.05.2023 to 31.05.2023 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hrs on third day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka

Composition: One First AC cum AC – 2 Tier, 4 AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier and two generator vans.

3) LTT-Karmali Weekly Special (16 trips)

01455 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 01.10 hrs on every Saturday from 15.04.2023 to 3.06.2023 and arrive Karmali at 14.35 hrs same day.

01456 special will leave Karmali at 16.20 hrs on every Saturday from 15.04.2023 to 03.06.2023 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class including Guard’s Brake van and one generator van.

4) LTT-Banaras Weekly Special (12 trips)

01053 weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on every Monday from 01.05.2023 to 05.06.2023 and arrive Banaras at 16.05 hrs next day.

01054 weekly special will leave Banaras at 20.30 hrs on every Tuesday from 02.05.2023 to 06.06.2023 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.55 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki

Composition: 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class including Guard’s brake vans, one generator van.

5) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Samastipur Jn. Weekly Superfast Special (12 trips)

01043 Superfast special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on every Thursday from 04.05.2023 to 08.06.2023 and will arrive Samastipur Junction at 21.15 hrs next day.

01044 Superfast special will leave Samastipur Junction at 23.20 hrs on every Friday from 05.05.2023 to 09.06.2023 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.40 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra Jn., Hajipur Jn. and Muzaffarpur Jn.

Composition: 6 AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class including Guard’s brake vans, one generator van.

6) Pune - Danapur Weekly Special (14 trips)

01039 weekly special will leave Pune at 19.55 hrs on every Saturday from 06.05.2023 to 17.06.2023 and will arrive Danapur at 04.30 hrs on third day.

01040 Weekly special will leave Danapur at 06.30 hrs on every Monday from 08.05.2023 to 19.06.2023 and will arrive Pune at 17.35 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar and Ara.

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 8 General Second Class including two Guard's Brake Vans.

7) Pune - Ernakulam Weekly Special (14 trips)

01050 weekly special will leave Pune at 18.45 hrs on every Thursday from 13.04.2023 to 25.05.2023 and will arrive Ernakulam at 18.50 hrs next day.

01049 weekly special will leave Ernakulam at 23.25 hrs on every Friday from 14.04.2023 to 26.05.2023 and will arrive Pune at 02.45 hrs third day.

Halts: Lonavala, panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi, Madgaon, Karwar, Kudal, Udupi, Mangaluru, Kasargod, Kannur, Thalassery, Kozhikkode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn and Thrisur.

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 8 General Second Class including two Guard's Brake Vans.

Reservation

Bookings for above special trains on special charges are already open at computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. General second class coaches of the above train will run as unreserved coaches.

For details of timings of halts, please visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail these services.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.

Read Also Central Railway RPF saves 86 lives in 2022-23