Central Railway RPF saves 86 lives in 2022-23

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel are always at the forefront and keep a round-the-clock vigil in safeguarding not only railway properties, but also saving the lives of railway passengers with the help of others on-duty railway staff.

Central Railway RPF personnel, as a part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak" have saved 86 lives so far over Central Railway from April 2022 to March 2023, at times even risking their own life. Some visuals of these lifesaving incidents have become very popular in print & electronic media and have gone viral on social media.

33 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered in Mumbai Division alone

Out of these 86 incidents, 33 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered in Mumbai Division alone.

17 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered in Nagpur Division, 13 cases of lifesaving incidents in Pune Division, 17 cases in Bhusaval Division and 06 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered with Solapur Division.

The officers of the Railway Protection Force face diverse security challenges such as crime against passengers and railway properties, extremist violence, obstruction to train movement, rescuing missing children and seizing narcotics in trains and railway premises, retrieving passengers’ luggage etc.

Amidst all this, they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers.

The alert RPF in most cases, has saved the lives of those passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains. At times, lives have been saved while attempting suicide due to various personal reasons. But in the end, this act of lifesavers results in jubilation, happiness and gratitude beyond words towards the RPF personnel.

Central Railways has appealed to passengers not to put their life at risk by boarding or alighting a running train.