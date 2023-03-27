ON CAMERA: UP man tries boarding moving train at Amroha; TTE & RPF rescue him from sliding into footboard-platform gap | Twitter: RPF India

Railway Protection Force of India tweeted a video of their cop, along with a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE), saving a man from a rail accident after he tried boarding a moving train at UP's Amroha. The incident was recorded on Sunday during the passing of train number 12036 (Purnagiri Janshatabdi Express).

The footage capturing the entire incident has now gone viral on social media, raising caution towards such risky and unacceptable attempts by passengers and is winning praise for the deed performed by alert on-duty officials.

In the video, we can see a man running to board a moving train at Amroha railway station in Uttar Pradesh. He can be seen failing to get into the coach and nearly sliding into the gap between the footboard and the platform. Later, a TTE runs to rescue the man. The official was supported by a cop present there. The duo dragged him to the platform and ensured his safety.

WATCH VIDEO

The TTE and the police official were identified as Chief Ticket Inspector Kailash Chandra and RPF constable M. Waseem. It was further noted that the passenger was sent to the district hospital for treatment of injuries.