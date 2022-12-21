Madhya Pradesh: 2 women cross train track in chilling video, railway police at Hoshangabad station rescue them in time; watch

Madhya Pradesh - CCTV footage from Hoshangabad railway station | Twitter

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, two women trying to cross the railway tracks and climb onto the platform of Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh saw a narrow escape from an accident. They were saved by on-duty RPF and GRP personnel seconds before the train's arrival.

CCTV footage from the chilling incident shows the narrow escape of the two elderly women being rescued by railway police. The visuals were shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

Check out the video right here:

Passengers risking their lives by crossing the railway tracks instead of using the foot-over-bridges at the stations are a concern that paves way to accidents. Despite frequent announcements being made on the premises, people indulge in the act of crossing the railway tracks.

In a similar incident that was reported in media last month, a woman saw a narrow escape from a mishap at the same railway station (Hoshangabad). During then, it was the station master Deshraj Meena who saved the life of the woman.