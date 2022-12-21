e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 2 women cross train track in chilling video, railway police at Hoshangabad station rescue them in time; watch

Madhya Pradesh: 2 women cross train track in chilling video, railway police at Hoshangabad station rescue them in time; watch

CCTV footage showing policemen running to rescue two women crossing the railway tracks at Hoshangabad has gone viral on social media. They are pulled to the platform seconds before the train's arrival.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh - CCTV footage from Hoshangabad railway station | Twitter
Follow us on

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): On Tuesday, two women trying to cross the railway tracks and climb onto the platform of Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh saw a narrow escape from an accident. They were saved by on-duty RPF and GRP personnel seconds before the train's arrival.

CCTV footage from the chilling incident shows the narrow escape of the two elderly women being rescued by railway police. The visuals were shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter.

Check out the video right here:

Passengers risking their lives by crossing the railway tracks instead of using the foot-over-bridges at the stations are a concern that paves way to accidents. Despite frequent announcements being made on the premises, people indulge in the act of crossing the railway tracks.

In a similar incident that was reported in media last month, a woman saw a narrow escape from a mishap at the same railway station (Hoshangabad). During then, it was the station master Deshraj Meena who saved the life of the woman.

Read Also
MP: After Habibganj and Hoshangabad, few more areas to be renamed in Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gwalior: Minor's Instagram account hacked, obscene pictures posted with father; police question...

Gwalior: Minor's Instagram account hacked, obscene pictures posted with father; police question...

Bhopal: Blood Donation Camp to be organised on December 24 by Army

Bhopal: Blood Donation Camp to be organised on December 24 by Army

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma slams Kharge, says "he has become used to counting dogs"

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma slams Kharge, says

Madhya Pradesh: Two hunters, involved in killing of leopard in Shivpuri, arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Two hunters, involved in killing of leopard in Shivpuri, arrested

Madhya Pradesh: 2 women cross train track in chilling video, railway police at Hoshangabad station...

Madhya Pradesh: 2 women cross train track in chilling video, railway police at Hoshangabad station...