Western Railway Extends Udhna–Raxaul Special Trains & Introduces Vatva–Raxaul Weekly Special

The trips of Train No.05560/05559 Udhna & Raxaul have been further extended

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meeting the travel demand, especially during the festive season, Western Railway will run a Special Train on Special Fare between Vatva & Raxaul. Also, the trips of Special Train on Special Fare between Udhna & Raxaul have been further extended on existing timings, halts & composition.

Train No. 05562/05561 Vatva – Raxaul Weekly Special [ 32 Trips]

Details

Train No. 05562 Vatva - Raxaul Special departs from Vatva, every Wednesday at 23:30 hrs and will reach Raxaul at 16:00 hrs on Friday, the third day. This train will run from 17th September to 31st December, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 05561 Raxaul – Vatva Special will depart from Raxaul every Tuesday at 11:20 hrs and will reach Vatva at 20:00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 16th September to 30th December, 2025.

En route, this train will halt at Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Sitamarhi stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches.

Extension of Train No. 05560/05559 Udhna – Raxaul Weekly Special [ 26 Trips]

Train No. 05560 Udhna - Raxaul Special has been extended further from 5th October to 28th December, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 05559 Raxaul – Udhna Special has been extended further from 4th October to 27th December, 2025, on existing timings, halts & Composition

The bookings for Train No. 05562 & the extended trips of Train No. 05560 open from 03.09.2025, at all PRS Counters and on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and compositions, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in