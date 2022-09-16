Western Railway completes work on new Broad Gauge line between Mahesana–Jagudan

Photo: Representative Image

Western Railway is contributing immensely to the infrastructural development of railways in Gujarat and in the last few years, a tremendous boost has been given to new lines, gauge conversion, electrification, doubling and other infrastructural upgradations, along with enhancement of passenger amenities.

In this direction, Western Railway has completed the work on the new Broad Gauge line between Mahesana – Jagudan (10.39 km) of the Ahmedabad division which is an extension of Mahesana - Taranga Hill till Jagudan station on the busy Ahmedabad – New Delhi route.

Commissioner of Railway Safety/ Western Circle inspected the section recently and has authorised the opening of the section for passenger traffic with an initial speed of 90 kmph.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this new Broad Gauge line has been constructed to remove the bottleneck between the recently Gauge Converted Mahesana - Taranga Hill section and the two lines of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Limited (DFCCIL) which was cutting across the section (Mahesana – Taranga Hill line) through a Diamond crossing. This was restricting the permissible speed for DFCCIL as well as the Indian Railways. Hence, the Taranga line from Mahesana was extended up to Jagudan by 10.39 km on Ahmedabad – New Delhi BG line by removing the diamond crossing.

The commissioning of this section will not only help in decongesting the train movements to Vadnagar, Visnagar, Varetha and Mehsana but will also improve the punctuality of trains.

Giving further details of the project, Sumit Thakur stated that the work of extension of the Mahesana - Taranga line up to Jagudan as a new BG line has been completed in September 2022. This section consists of 2 stations, namely Mahesana & Jagudan. It comprises 22 minor bridges, one major bridge and seven road under bridges (RUBs).

Read Also Minister of Railways inspects and reviews progress of high speed rail stations at Sabarmati &...