West Bengal: Youtuber Riya Kumari's husband arrested two days after her murder as police suspect foul play

The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested the husband of Jharkhand-based actor and YouTuber Riya Kumari, who was allegedly shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district of West Bengal.

Howrah Rural Superintendent of Police, Swati Bhangalia, said that Riya Kumari's husband-- Prakash Kumar-- will be produced at the Court today.

SP Bhangalia said that Prakash Kumar has been arrested after the family of the deceased YouTuber lodged a complaint accusing him and his brothers of torture and domestic violence.

After producing Prakash to court, the police will seek his custody and will further investigate the matter.

Actress was shot dead on her away to Kolkata

According to the police, Riya Kumari, also known as Isha Alya, was shot dead while she was en route to Kolkata.

"Riya Kumari (also known as Isha Alya, a Jharkhand-based actor and Youtuber), was shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district. The incident took place when she was travelling from Jharkhand to Kolkata. CCTV footage being examined," SP Swati Bhangalia said on Wednesday.

Police suspect foul play

Earlier, state police sources had said that foul play has been smelt following the statements given by the victim's husband, Prakash Kumar, who was driving the car in which Riya Kumari was travelling along with her three-year-old daughter.

Sources said that as per Prakash Kumar's statement the murder took place at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday while they were travelling to Kolkata from Ranchi and when he had stopped his vehicle near the Mahishrekha bridge at Bagnan under Uluberia sub- division of Howrah district to answer to nature's call.

As per his version, after he stopped his vehicle three miscreants attacked them with firearms with snatching intention and on being resisted one miscreant shot at Riya Kumari from point- blank range, which ultimately became the cause of her death.

Police checking CCTVs around

This particular statement, as the investigating officers, has lots of coincidence factors and prompts certain questions. "The first question is how the miscreants came to know that Prakash Kumar will stop his vehicle at that secluded point near the Mahishrekha bridge. The second question is whether in that case their vehicle was being chased by the miscreants to which Prakash Kumar has no clue. The third question is that the point where Prakash Kumar claimed to have stopped the car is not an ideal place for parking even if it is for a limited period because of the secluded nature of the spot," the sources said.

"It is possible that he might be telling the truth and the sequence of events was merely coincidental. It is also possible that there might be some foul- play in the event."

"The investigating officers are also trying to find whether there are CCTVs installed in that area to have further clues," a state police official said.

(With inputs from ANI)