West Bengal witnesses violence ahead of fourth phase of Assembly polls

Kolkata: Ahead of the fourth phase for polling in West Bengal on April 10, several areas saw violence between the TMC and the BJP, even the media perons were attacked when they reached the spot.

A day after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s car was attacked at Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district, the cadres of both Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday clashed against each other leaving 10-12 cadres of both the party seriously injured.

Both the political parties have blamed each other for the violence ahead of the polls on April 10.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Left Front on Friday alleged that the TMC leaders have been giving out money and intimidating voters at Kasba in Kolkata.

Left Front leader and Kasba candidate Shatarup Ghosh claimed that the TMC is directly saying that rupees 1000 will be transferred to their bank accounts if the voters voted for the TMC.

The Chetla area which is going for the poll on Saturday also saw a row between the ruling party and the saffron camp. While both the parties have torn the posters, they even pelted stones at the media personnel who were on spot.

According to an eye-witness, the TMC cadres in presence of police were holding a door-to-door campaign to intimidate voters against the BJP.

“The TMC held a door-to-door campaign urging people not to vote for the BJP. Even the police were there. Cameras of media people were broken and chips were taken by the TMC cadres but police didn’t take any action,” mentioned the eye-witness.

Chetla is known to be the home turf of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim. Post the violence Hakim slammed the BJP for insulting the media and said proper action will be taken.

However, till the time of reporting no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, slamming the TMC, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the Election Commission should take note of the issue.

“After the violence when the BJP cadre went to complain against the TMC, workers of the ruling party had beaten up BJP cadres inside the police station. Media is the fourth pillar of the Constitution. Such an act is shameful and the EC should take stock of the incident,” stated Shah.

Notably, a total of 44 constituencies are going to polls in the fourth phase on April 10. A total 793 companies of central forces are deployed across the 44 constituencies.