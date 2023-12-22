West Bengal: 'Unhappy' DA Protesters Stage Two-Day Dharna Near State Secretariat

X

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), following Calcutta High Court's instruction DA protestors sat on a two days protest near state secretariat Nabanna.

A section of state government employees who are demanding DA at par with the central government moved High Court to seek permission to hold agitation programme near Nabanna.

After single bench, the division bench also have given permission to the agitators to hold dharna near Nabanna but till Saturday evening as the festivities are going on.

Talking to the media, one of the agitators Bhaskar Ghosh said that despite court's order the police were not cooperating with them.

"The public toilets are closed. Police broke in a scuffle with us and despite court's order we were not allowed to sit at the place where we were supposed to sit. The announcement made by the Chief Minister did not make us happy as we are not begging for anything but we are demanding what we deserve," said Ghosh.

Even after 300 WB Govt Employees are allowed by the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court to hold sit-in-dharna at Nabanna Bus Stop from December 22 to December 24, WB Govt is deploying hundreds of Police personnel to corner them.



Democracy was always under threat under Lady Kim's reign… pic.twitter.com/oYpOJeV3Gp — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 21, 2023

TMC slams DA protesters

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that those who are protesting for DA doesn't have 'work culture in their DNA.

"Everyone knows that the there is fund freeze by the central government. But these protestors didn't protest demanding the backlogs," said Ghosh.

All the opposition parties joined the DA agitators and were seen chanting slogans against the state government along with the protestors.

It may be recalled that on Thursday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced four percent hike in DA for every government employees that will be implemented from January 1next year.