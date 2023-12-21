West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces 4% Hike In DA For Govt Employees & Teachers As New Year Gift

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI file photo

Kolkata: Amid ongoing protest by a section of government workers for increasing Dearness Allowance (DA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced four per cent increase on DA for all government workers including teachers from January 1, 2024.

"14 lakh people will be benefitted from this and the state government will have to incur a cost of at least ₹240 crore. This is a gift ahead of Christmas and New Year," said Mamata while inaugurating a Christmas programme in Park Street in Kolkata.

LoP slams CM decision by calling it 'meagre' increase

Criticizing the 'meagre' increase in DA, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said,"WB Chief Minister has announced a meagre 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for State Govt Employees. The Central Govt periodically revises Dearness Allowance twice a year for the Central Govt Employees based on the percentage increase in the 12 monthly average of the All India Consumer Price Index.

The DA hike revision generally gets effective from January 1st & July 1st every year. So, any reduction of gap which is currently 40 %, in comparison with the Central Rate of DA is immaterial and would stay like that only, as the prospective increase in DA for the Central Govt Employees would be again effective from January 2024 and would likely cancel out any reduction or closing of gap with this paltry 4% increase. So, this miniscule increase is a mere 'lollipop' for the WB Govt Employees before the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and a strategy to evade tough questions during the ensuing legal battle in the Court of Law. Nothing more nothing less."

Protesting government employee Bhaskar Ghosh had also shown his 'unhappiness' over the announcement.

Govt employees unhappy with CM's New Year 'gift'

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty also said," It is just a small announcement ahead of Christmas. We had expected more percentage from the state government."

It is pertinent to mention that a section of state government employees are protesting as they want the state government to pay DA at par with the Central government.

With present 6 present and new 4 per cent the West Bengal government employees will get 10 per cent DA.