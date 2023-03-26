West Bengal DA protest: Hunger strike withdrawn after protestors fall sick |

Kolkata: The protesting state government employees over enhancement in Dearness Allowance (DA) called off the hunger strike. However, the protest will continue, they said.

According to the employees stating agitation under the banner Joint Forum of government employees they need to stay ‘fit’ for a bigger agitation against the state government.

Read Also Dearness allowance hiked 4% for central government employees after cabinet nod

Protestors fall ill

“The decision to withdraw the hunger strike was taken after a number of protesters fell ill. Two rallies of the protesting government employees are scheduled on March 30 and will culminate at the protest site. Similarly, there will be protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital In April ,” said an employee.

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has two programmes on March 29 and 30 within the vicinity of the DA protestors.

On March 29, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee has a rally in Shahid Minar (the place of protest) in Kolkata and on the same day TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee will stage two-days dharna near the same area against the pending dues from the Central government.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to Twitter said, “Union Cabinet's decision to enhance the Dearness Allowance (DA) is commendable. 47.58 lakh employees & 69.76 lakh Pensioners would benefit. This is the charisma of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Disparity in pay between WB Govt & Central Govt employees widens.”

Read Also West Bengal: Govt employees join strike to push for hike in Dearness Allowance