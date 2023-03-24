 Dearness allowance hiked 4% for central government employees after cabinet nod
The new rate for calculating the allowance will be applicable from January 2023.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
File photo

One of the perks for government employees is the dearness allowance which is a percentage of the basic salary, paid additionally as a cost of living adjustment.

After a long wait the dearness allowance has been hiked by 4 per cent for central government employees, with the Union Cabinet's approval.

The new rate for calculating the allowance will be applicable from January 2023.

