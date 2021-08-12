e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:42 PM IST

West Bengal: Traffic halted as landslide affects Siliguri's National Highway 10

FPJ Web Desk

Traffic movement was halted in West Bengal's Siliguri after a landslide on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on National Highway-10 near SNT Dhara in Sevoke following overnight rainfall. Restoration work is presently underway.

Further details awaited.

