West Bengal: Traffic halted as landslide affects Siliguri's National Highway 10

Traffic movement was halted in West Bengal's Siliguri after a landslide on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place on National Highway-10 near SNT Dhara in Sevoke following overnight rainfall. Restoration work is presently underway.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:42 PM IST